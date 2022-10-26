Burbank St. Laurence cancels check from Chicago Payton College Prep 3-1

Playing with a winning hand, Burbank St. Laurence trumped Chicago Payton College Prep 3-1 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

Burbank St. Laurence drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Chicago Payton College Prep after the first half.

The Grizzlies rallied in the second half, but the Vikings skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

