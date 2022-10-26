 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Burbank St. Laurence cancels check from Chicago Payton College Prep 3-1

  • 0

Playing with a winning hand, Burbank St. Laurence trumped Chicago Payton College Prep 3-1 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

Burbank St. Laurence drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Chicago Payton College Prep after the first half.

The Grizzlies rallied in the second half, but the Vikings skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Urbana busts Rantoul Township 8-1

Urbana's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Rantoul Township 8-1 at Rantoul Township High on October 18 in Illinois boys hig…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News