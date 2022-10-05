Bridgeview Universal deadlocks with Lycée Français de Chicago 0-0

A tie is better than a loss, and that's what Bridgeview Universal and Lycée Français de Chicago had to settle for after a 0-0 deadlock at Lycée Français De Chicago on October 5 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
