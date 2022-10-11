Bridgeview Universal darts by Chicago Morgan Park Academy in easy victory 7-2

Bridgeview Universal's river of goals eventually washed away Chicago Morgan Park Academy in a 7-2 cavalcade in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 30, Chicago Morgan Park Academy faced off against Bridgeview Universal and Bridgeview Universal took on Lycée Français de Chicago on October 5 at Lycée Français de Chicago. For more, click here.
