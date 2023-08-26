Carlinville exhales after close call with Springfield Lutheran 4-3

Carlinville finally found a way to top Springfield Lutheran 4-3 during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.

Carlinville opened with a 3-2 advantage over Springfield Lutheran through the first half.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final half.

The last time Carlinville and Springfield Lutheran played in a 6-0 game on Aug. 28, 2021.

Hillsboro prevails over Springfield Lutheran 5-2

Hillsboro's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Springfield Lutheran 5-2 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on Aug. 26.

Hillsboro breathed fire in front of Springfield Lutheran 1-0 to begin the final half.

The Hilltoppers cruised through the final half, extending the lead with a 4-2 advantage in the frame.

Mahomet-Seymour and Dunlap finish in a tie 1-1

Mahomet-Seymour and Dunlap forged a 1-1 tie in a highly-competitive affair on Saturday in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

The Peoria Christian defense stifles Urbana Uni 9-0

Peoria Christian's defense throttled Urbana Uni, resulting in a 9-0 shutout on Aug. 26 in Illinois boys high school soccer.

