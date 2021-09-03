Boxed in: Urbana's defense bottles Danville's attack 3-0

No need for worry, Urbana's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Danville in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
Each attack authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first half.
