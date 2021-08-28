Boxed in: Skokie Niles North's defense bottles Chicago Pritzker College Prep's attack 5-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Skokie Niles North squeeze Chicago Pritzker College Prep 5-0 in a shutout effort in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
Neither squad could muster goals in the first half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.