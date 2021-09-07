Boxed in: Mt. Zion's defense bottles Taylorville's attack 4-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Mt. Zion squeeze Taylorville 4-0 in a shutout effort in Illinois boys soccer action on September 7.
Recently on August 28 , Mt Zion squared up on Mahomet-Seymour in a soccer game . Click here for a recap
Defense ruled the first half as Mt. Zion and Taylorville were both scoreless.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.