Boxed in: Mt. Zion's defense bottles Effingham's attack 8-0

Mt. Zion's defense throttled Effingham, resulting in an 8-0 shutout on September 29 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
In recent action on September 17, Effingham faced off against Taylorville and Mt Zion took on Bloomington on September 24 at Mt Zion High School. Click here for a recap
