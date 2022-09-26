Boxed in: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's defense bottles Tolono Unity's attack 7-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Monday when Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley bottled Tolono Unity 7-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 26.
In recent action on September 22, Tolono Unity faced off against Rantoul Township and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Mt Pulaski on September 20 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
