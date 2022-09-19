Boxed in: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's defense bottles Gilman Iroquois West's attack 7-0

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Gilman Iroquois West 7-0 for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 19.
Recently on September 14 , Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off with Rantoul Township in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.