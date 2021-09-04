Boxed in: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's defense bottles Braidwood Reed-Custer's attack 7-0

No need for worry, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's defense took care of business on Saturday, keying a 7-0 shutout of Braidwood Reed-Custer in Illinois boys soccer action on September 4.
Recently on August 28 , Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared up on Normal Calvary Christian in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Each attack authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.