Boxed in: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's defense bottles Braidwood Reed-Custer's attack 7-0

No need for worry, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's defense took care of business on Saturday, keying a 7-0 shutout of Braidwood Reed-Custer in Illinois boys soccer action on September 4.

Recently on August 28 , Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared up on Normal Calvary Christian in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Each attack authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first half.

