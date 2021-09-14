Boxed in: Abingdon-Avon's defense bottles Peoria Manual's attack 10-0

No need for worry, Abingdon-Avon's defense took care of business on Tuesday, keying a 10-0 shutout of Peoria Manual in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 14.
The Tornadoes drew first blood by forging a 9-0 margin over the Rams after the first half.
