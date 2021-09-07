Blowout: Chicago Sarah E. Goode puts together statement win over Chicago Carver Military 8-1

Chicago Sarah E. Goode's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago Carver Military 8-1 during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.

Defense ruled the first half as Chicago Sarah E. Goode and Chicago Carver Military were both scoreless.

