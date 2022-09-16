Blowout: Chicago Lincoln Park delivers statement win over Chicago Northside College 6-2

Chicago Lincoln Park's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Chicago Northside College 6-2 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
Recently on September 9 , Chicago Lincoln Park squared off with Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.