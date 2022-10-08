Bloomington tells Athens-Greenview Coop "No Soup For You" in shutout 1-0

Bloomington's defense throttled Athens-Greenview Coop, resulting in a 1-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 29, Athens-Greenview Coop faced off against Williamsville and Bloomington took on Dunlap on October 3 at Bloomington High School. For more, click here.
