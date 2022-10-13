Bloomington flexes defensive muscle to keep Bartonville Limestone off the scoreboard 2-0

Bloomington's defense throttled Bartonville Limestone, resulting in a 2-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

Bloomington opened with a 1-0 advantage over Bartonville Limestone through the first half.

The Purple Raiders got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

