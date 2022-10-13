 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bloomington flexes defensive muscle to keep Bartonville Limestone off the scoreboard 2-0

  • 0

Bloomington's defense throttled Bartonville Limestone, resulting in a 2-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

Bloomington opened with a 1-0 advantage over Bartonville Limestone through the first half.

The Purple Raiders got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

In recent action on October 1, Bartonville Limestone faced off against Peoria Richwoods and Bloomington took on Athens-Greenview Coop on October 8 at Athens-Greenview Coop. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News