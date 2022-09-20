Bloomington Central Catholic collects skin-tight win against Monticello 2-1

Bloomington Central Catholic found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Monticello 2-1 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 20.
In recent action on September 13, Monticello faced off against Rantoul Township and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on September 15 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. For more, click here.
