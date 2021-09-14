Bloomington baffles Danville 4-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Bloomington blank Danville 4-0 in Illinois boys soccer on September 14.
In recent action on September 4, Danville faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Bloomington took on Champaign Centennial on September 7 at Champaign Centennial High School. Click here for a recap
The Purple Raiders opened with a 2-0 advantage over the Vikings through the first half.
