Blank check: Springfield Lutheran writes off Raymond Lincolnwood with nothing but zeroes 1-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Springfield Lutheran stopped Raymond Lincolnwood to the tune of a 1-0 shutout for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 16.

Springfield Lutheran opened with a 1-0 advantage over Raymond Lincolnwood through the first half.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final half, with neither team scoring.

