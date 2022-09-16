Blank check: Springfield Lutheran writes off Raymond Lincolnwood with nothing but zeroes 1-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Springfield Lutheran stopped Raymond Lincolnwood to the tune of a 1-0 shutout for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 16.
Springfield Lutheran opened with a 1-0 advantage over Raymond Lincolnwood through the first half.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final half, with neither team scoring.
