 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Blank check: Springfield Lutheran writes off Raymond Lincolnwood with nothing but zeroes 1-0

  • 0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Springfield Lutheran stopped Raymond Lincolnwood to the tune of a 1-0 shutout for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 16.

Springfield Lutheran opened with a 1-0 advantage over Raymond Lincolnwood through the first half.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final half, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Springfield Lutheran and Raymond Lincolnwood faced off on September 1, 2021 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 8 , Raymond Lincolnwood squared off with Beardstown in a soccer game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News