Blank check: Lisle writes off Herscher with nothing but zeroes 6-0

No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Lisle as it controlled Herscher's offense 6-0 in a sterling defensive showcase on September 15 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on September 10, Herscher faced off against Chicago Westinghouse and Lisle took on Lombard Montini on September 10 at Lombard Montini High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.