Blank check: Jacksonville writes off Beardstown with nothing but zeroes 1-0

No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Jacksonville as it controlled Beardstown's offense 1-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in Illinois boys soccer on September 28.
Last season, Jacksonville and Beardstown faced off on September 29, 2021 at Beardstown High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 16, Beardstown faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Springfield on September 20 at Jacksonville High School. For more, click here.
