Blank check: Gilman Iroquois West writes off Stanford Olympia with nothing but zeroes 4-0

Gilman Iroquois West didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Stanford Olympia's attack in a virtuoso 4-0 performance in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 29, Stanford Olympia faced off against Monticello and Gilman Iroquois West took on St Joseph-Ogden on September 28 at Gilman Iroquois West High School. For a full recap, click here.
