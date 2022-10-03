Blank check: Chicago Taft writes off Chicago Kelly with nothing but zeroes 4-0

Chicago Taft's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Chicago Kelly 4-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 3.
