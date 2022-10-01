Blank check: Chicago Golder College Prep writes off Chicago Bulls College Prep with nothing but zeroes 2-0

Chicago Golder College Prep sent Chicago Bulls College Prep home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 2-0 decision at Chicago Bulls College Prep on October 1 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

