Blank check: Chicago Golder College Prep writes off Chicago Bulls College Prep with nothing but zeroes 2-0

Chicago Golder College Prep sent Chicago Bulls College Prep home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 2-0 decision at Chicago Bulls College Prep on October 1 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

Recently on September 21, Chicago Golder College Prep squared off with Chicago Pritzker College Prep in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

