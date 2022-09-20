Bismarck-Henning smacks Danville Schlarman in shutout victory 3-0

Bismarck-Henning's defense throttled Danville Schlarman, resulting in a 3-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 10, Danville Schlarman faced off against Tolono Unity and Bismarck-Henning took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on September 12 at Bismarck-Henning High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.