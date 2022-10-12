Beardstown squeezes past Pleasant Plains 2-1

Beardstown posted a narrow 2-1 win over Pleasant Plains on October 12 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
Beardstown thundered in front of Pleasant Plains 1-0 to begin the second half.
The Tigers and the Cardinals each scored in the second half.
