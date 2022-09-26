Beardstown baffles Virden North Mac 5-0

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dominating defense was the calling card of Beardstown as it shut out Virden North Mac 5-0 on September 26 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

Beardstown breathed fire in front of Virden North Mac 1-0 to begin the final half.

There was no room for doubt as the Tigers added to their advantage with a 4-0 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on September 16, Beardstown faced off against Springfield and Virden North Mac took on Greenville on September 20 at Virden North Mac High School. Click here for a recap

