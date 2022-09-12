Back-and-forth battle ends in knot between Glasford Illini Bluffs and Abingdon-Avon 2-2

Glasford Illini Bluffs and Abingdon-Avon wound up even in a 2-2 stalemate in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 12.
Last season, Glasford Illini Bluffs and Abingdon-Avon faced off on September 13, 2021 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.