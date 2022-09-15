Back-and-forth battle ends in knot between Chicago Latin and Chicago Lincoln Park 1-1

No difference could be determined between Chicago Latin and Chicago Lincoln Park after the two schools fought to a 1-1 deadlock in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 9, Chicago Lincoln Park faced off against Chicago Intrinsic Charter Schools and Chicago Latin took on Rockford Guilford on September 10 at Rockford Guilford High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.