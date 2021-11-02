At last, Troy Triad eaks out a seat-squirming thriller over Urbana 1-0

Why not extra soccer? The spectators did not mind that it took more than one extra time for Troy Triad to defeat Urbana 1-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on November 2.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first half, with no one scoring.
The Knights got the better of the second overtime-period scoring 1-0 to finish the game in style.
