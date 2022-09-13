Argenta-Oreana rains down on Niantic Sangamon Valley 8-2

Argenta-Oreana offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Niantic Sangamon Valley during this 8-2 victory in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
Recently on September 8 , Argenta-Oreana squared off with Mt Pulaski in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
