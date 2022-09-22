Argenta-Oreana produces precision performance against Danville 7-1

Argenta-Oreana controlled the action to earn an impressive 7-1 win against Danville for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 22.
In recent action on September 13, Danville faced off against Bloomington and Argenta-Oreana took on Champaign Judah Christian on September 15 at Champaign Judah Christian High School. Click here for a recap
