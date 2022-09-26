Argenta-Oreana outclasses Decatur Eisenhower 3-1

Argenta-Oreana tipped and eventually toppled Decatur Eisenhower 3-1 in Illinois boys soccer on September 26.
In recent action on September 20, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Normal University and Argenta-Oreana took on Danville on September 22 at Danville High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.