 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Absolutely nothing: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drops a goose egg on Virden North Mac 10-0

  • 0

Defense dominated as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pitched a 10-0 shutout of Virden North Mac at Virden North Mac High on October 1 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

In recent action on September 26, Virden North Mac faced off against Beardstown and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Pleasant Plains on September 22 at Pleasant Plains High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News