Absolutely nothing: Mahomet-Seymour drops a goose egg on Effingham 9-0

Mahomet-Seymour's defense was a brick wall that stopped Effingham cold, resulting in a 9-0 victory during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
In recent action on September 29, Effingham faced off against Mt Zion and Mahomet-Seymour took on Mt Zion on October 6 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For a full recap, click here.
