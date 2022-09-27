Absolutely nothing: Chicago UIC College Prep drops a goose egg on Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit 2-0

Chicago UIC College Prep unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit in a 2-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 27.
In recent action on September 23, Chicago Cristo Rey Jesuit faced off against Chicago Little Village Lawndale and Chicago UIC College Prep took on Chicago Bulls College Prep on September 15 at Chicago UIC College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.