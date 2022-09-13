 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Absolutely nothing: Chicago Brother Rice drops a goose egg on Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 1-0

Chicago Brother Rice unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep in a 1-0 shutout in Illinois boys soccer on September 13.

Recently on September 8 , Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep squared off with Chicago St Rita in a soccer game . Click here for a recap

