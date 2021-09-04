Absolutely nothing: Champaign Centennial drops a goose egg on Bismarck-Henning 4-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Champaign Centennial on Saturday as it blanked Bismarck-Henning 4-0 for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 4.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first half, with no one scoring.
