Abracadabra: Lisle Benet makes Cicero Morton's offense disappear 1-0

Lisle Benet's defense kept Cicero Morton under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 1-0 decision in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 25.

Lisle Benet jumped in front of Cicero Morton 1-0 to begin the final half.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final half, with neither team scoring.

