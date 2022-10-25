Abracadabra: Lisle Benet makes Cicero Morton's offense disappear 1-0

Lisle Benet's defense kept Cicero Morton under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 1-0 decision in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 25.
Lisle Benet jumped in front of Cicero Morton 1-0 to begin the final half.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final half, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Cicero Morton and Lisle Benet squared off with October 29, 2021 at Cicero Morton High School last season. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.