Abracadabra: Chicago George Washington makes Chicago Solorio's offense disappear 2-0

Defense dominated as Chicago George Washington pitched a 2-0 shutout of Chicago Solorio in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 14, Chicago Solorio faced off against Chicago Goode and Chicago George Washington took on Round Lake on September 10 at Chicago George Washington High School.
