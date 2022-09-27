Abracadabra: Chicago Gage Park makes Champaign Academy's offense disappear 11-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Chicago Gage Park shutout Champaign Academy 11-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 22, Champaign Academy faced off against Alton Mississippi Valley Christian and Chicago Gage Park took on Chicago Hubbard on September 22 at Chicago Hubbard High School. Click here for a recap
