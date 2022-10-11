Abracadabra: Chatham Glenwood makes Springfield's offense disappear 1-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Chatham Glenwood shutout Springfield 1-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 11.
In recent action on September 30, Springfield faced off against Highland and Chatham Glenwood took on Lake Forest Academy on September 30 at Lake Forest Academy. For more, click here.
