Abingdon-Avon secures a win over Tolono Unity 3-1

Abingdon-Avon pushed past Tolono Unity for a 3-1 win for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 17.
In recent action on September 13, Tolono Unity faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and Abingdon-Avon took on Glasford Illini Bluffs on September 12 at Abingdon-Avon High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
