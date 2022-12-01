 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Area players selected to boys soccer all-star teams

  • 0

Normal West High School placed four and Normal Community three on the first team of the Big 12 Conference boys soccer all-star squad.

Representing the Wildcats on the first team were goalkeeper Owen Senn and field players Zach Baustista, Caden Frank and Uli Castaneda.

031621-blm-spt-2westuhigh

Normal West goalie Owen Senn (0) stops a shot on goal as University High midfielder takes attempts a fast break against West midfielder Devin Beaty (5) during a 2021 contest at the Corn Crib.

Austin Reibling, Ryan Elofson and Chase Dwinal were first teamers from NCHS.

West had four players on the second team in Zach Rumps, Spencer Vincent, Austin Johnson and Brandon Castro. They were joined by Bloomington's Yahir Pacheco-Vargas and NCHS' Tyler Chapman and Jonah Mwilambwe.

Area honorable mentions picks were BHS' Bijan Ghahramany and Brody Spera, NCHS' JC Crowder and Seth Parent and Drew Ruestman of West.

OWEN SENN 2021 MUGSHOT

Senn
AUSTIN REIBLING 2022 MUGSHOT

Reibling

Illini Prairie

Central Catholic put four players on the first team of the Illini Prairie Conference soccer all-star squad in Auston Koch, Jarrett Wieduwilt, Jaylen Bischoff and Gavin Young.

JAYLEN BISCHOFF 2021 MUGSHOT

Bischoff

Saints on the second team were Ben Torry, Warren Tomczak and Boyden Chaon. Earning honorable mention were Sam Allen and Ethan Blankenship.

Central State Eight

University High's Owen Pacetti, James Blair and Connor Dunne were tabbed for the Central State Eight Conference all-star team.

Receiving special mention were Pioneers Cooper Stengel and Noah Molitor.

Owen Pacetti 1 102122.JPG

University High's Owen Pacetti (22) and Central Catholic's Ben Torry (12) race for a loose ball during the Class 1A St. Thomas More Soccer Sectional final at Champaign. 

East Central Illinois

Connor Scot, Josh Heil, Joaquin Gonzalez and Jakson Baber of Cornerstone Christian along with Nick Jenkins and Brayden Philyaw of Calvary Christian were selected to the East Central Illinois Conference all-star team.

