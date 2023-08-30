The Fieldcrest High School volleyball team cruised through three pool play matches and a semifinal of the Hall Early Bird Tournament in Spring Valley without losing a set.

When Sherrard edged the Knights 25-23 in the opening set of the championship match, Fieldcrest fought back for 25-23 wins in the final two sets to secure the tournament championship.

“The team had to come back from behind in the second set to stay alive to force the third,” Knights coach Cathy Sanders. “Perseverance and fight is what I saw. Even when things got rough, they found a way to play smart and together.”

Allie Wiesenhofer had 12 kills against Sherrard and led Fieldcrest with 43 for the tournament Kaylin Rients added 37. Wiesenhofer also paced her team with 51 digs, while Aliah Celis had 30.

Bella Fortner topped the Knights, who are 6-0 overall, with seven aces and 59 assists. Macy Gochanour contributed 23 assists.

Prairie Central earns County crown

Prairie Central went 5-0 through the Livingston County Tournament, downing Woodland, El Paso-Gridley, Dwight, Tri-Point and Pontiac to claim the championship.

“The girls worked together and ran some different plays/set-ups as well as adjusting their defense to their opponent,” Hawks coach Kirsten Smith said. “The set-ups were really spread along the net rather than one position really taking over. These girls have a lot of spunk, and there is never a dull moment.”

Gracie Edelman totaled 59 service points, 10 aces, 11 kills and 60 assists for Prairie Central.

Bella Mekarski had 22 service points, seven aces and 21 kills. Gyllian Davies chipped in 31 service points, six aces, 18 kills and 26 digs. Kerigan Fehr provided 31 service points, 14 aces, 30 kills and 25 digs.

The Hawks have a 9-1 season record.

A grand achievement

University High’s Lola Clayton, in just the second match of her junior season, surpassed the 1,000 career assists milestone.

"Lola is a great player because of her dedication to her craft," U High coach Mike Bolhuis said. "She works hard to be skilled at setting through constant repetition and a relentless work ethic. Her setting form is one of the best I've seen in 12 years of coaching."

IHSA’s Gibson retiring

Illinois High School Association associate executive director Kurt Gibson has announced he will retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

“Working at the IHSA is never something I aspired to when I began my teaching career, but I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity given to me over two decades ago, as well as the support of the Board of Directors over these years,” said Gibson. “The work has been challenging at times, but it’s opened doors for my family and I that I would never have imagined.”

“Kurt Gibson’s impact on the IHSA is immeasurable,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “His fingerprints are on some of the most critical initiatives and decisions the IHSA has made over the past two decades. From Sports Medicine Advisory Committee to Esports to the IHSA Officials Department, he has always been willing to take on new challenges and the positive results speak for themselves.”

Gibson currently is the IHSA administrator for boys basketball, boys golf and bass fishing. He also oversees the IHSA Officials Department and is charged with leading the association’s educational efforts among its member schools. He previously administered boys and girls gymnastics and softball as well.

Got an item?

Any Pantagraph area coach who wishes to submit information for a future Prep Spotlight may do so by e-mailing to sports@pantagraph.com.