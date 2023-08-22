When Grant Jain blasted his tee shot on No. 6 at Kellogg Golf Course in Peoria to the left side of the fairway bunker exactly as planned, he thought he had struck the perfect shot.

The University High School junior had no idea how perfect.

Jain’s tee box bomb on the 324-yard hole kept going until it found the hole, giving Jain a hole in one and a double eagle at the same time with one slight dip in golf ball elevation.

The shot also finished off a 3-under round of 69 that earned medalist honors at the Peoria Notre Dame Tournament.

“I watched it roll to the green and heard everybody screaming and yelling. That’s how I knew it went in,” Jain said of the group playing ahead of him. “The first thing I did was drop my club. My teammate Brody Allen was on the hole right behind me. I started running toward that green and told him. He couldn’t even believe it. It took him a few seconds to process it and so did I.”

Jain said his hole in one probably measured 310-315 yards because the pin was located at the front part of the green.

“Grant was locked in from the beginning at Kellogg,” U High coach Chris Headrick said. “He started off the round with a birdie at a tough par three then he capped it off on the last hole with arguably the best shot I’ve ever seen on a golf course. He was locked in the entire round.”

Jain edged Greer Peters of Moline for medalist honors. Peters shot a 70, while Allen, Normal West’s Jack Wenzel and Central Catholic’s Conner Campbell tied for third at 72.

Pontiac renovates gym, track

PTHS Gymnasium at Pontiac has a new look after the old wooden seating area was replaced with a new polymer plastic.

“The bleachers were original to the building so that was 1964-65,” Pontiac superintendent Jon Kilgore said. “Parts have been replaced over the years, but we got to a point it couldn’t be maintained any further.”

With larger seats and following ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) regulations, the gym’s capacity was reduced by about 600.

“It’s the main classroom for the PE department so we upgraded the balcony floors and painted on permanent lines for pickle ball and floor hockey,” said Kilgore.

Pontiac also is in the process of installing a new track around Williamson Field.

“The foundations were beyond salvaging so we started all over,” Kilgore said. “It was a seven-lane track that prevents ups from hosting sectionals. So we thought while we were at it, let’s make it an eight-lane track.”

The track is blue with orange exchange zones.

The district considered artificial turf for the football field but decided against it.

“We did the framing and curbing so if the district decided turf was the way to go, the curbing system was in place,” said Kilgore.

Pontiac also built a walkway at the north end of the track that leads to the visiting side of the field.

The projects total about $2 million, according to Kilgore, who said the district used money from the county facility sales tax fund. Dollars from that fund may only be used for capital projects.

Wrestler Correll shines

Normal Community wrestler Caden Correll finished sixth at the USA Freestyle Nationals.

“He is the first All-American for freestyle in Normal Community history and did so by beating two wrestlers ranked in the top 20 in the nation,” Ironmen coach Trevor Kaufman.

Correll placed fifth at 106 pounds at last season's Class 3A State Tournament.

Baseball commitments

Michael Kuska of Pontiac and Devan Tupper of U High have announced where they will play college baseball.

Kuska committed to Valparaiso, while Tupper is headed to Eastern Illinois.

Eureka announces honorees

Eureka will recognize several former athletes, coaches and other personnel on its Hornet Way, a brick pathway leading to the football stadium and track.

Selected for the honor were athletes Dustin Franckey, Heidi (Knapp) Rinkenberger and Brian Fehr, coaches Mic Simenc, Andy Sprague and Peg Sprague, principal Rich Wherley and friends of athletics Bill Carr and Bill White.

Also to be honored is the 2002 girls track state championship team.