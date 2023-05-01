Looking back on last season’s 26-7 record, Eureka High School baseball coach Dane Wear recalls a “good” offense.

Good has become even better this season as the Hornets stand at 20-2 and lead the Heart of Illinois Conference at 10-0.

“Now they are smarter and learn to adapt quicker,” Wear said. “They pick up tendencies of pitchers more frequently and the runs show it.”

The Hornets are batting .405 as a team and averaging 11.5 runs after scoring at an 8.9 clip in 2022.

Eureka’s top nine hitters all boast batting averages of .350 or higher.

Austin Wiegand is hitting a beefy .517 with eight home runs, 35 RBIs, 15 stolen bases and an incredible on-base percentage of .630.

Senior @Austin_Wiegand1 retains the @DomingoBeisbol on Wednesday with a 2-3 day at the plate, both hits being solo moonshots over the right centerfield fence. 💣💣 pic.twitter.com/I4bKIWAZGW — Eureka Hornets Baseball (@EHSHornetsBB) April 5, 2023

Eastern Illinois recruit Slater Wilcox is batting .456, Derrick Wiles checks in at .450, Drew Dingledine at .429, Tanner Wiegand at .422 and Ryan Mangold at .405.

Dingledine has 16 stolen bases and is nearing the school’s career record for pilfered bags.

“This team is a very special group. They are a fun team to watch and coach,” said Wear, whose team has seven regional championships over the past nine seasons.

“What truly separates these individuals is the fact that they all get each other. They understand strengths and weaknesses and help out with whatever helps the team out.”

The Hornets rely on three pitchers, all with ERAs under 2.00. Wilcox sports a 0.82 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 34 innings, Austin Wiegand is at 1.96 with 41 whiffs in 25 innings and Ben Jablonski has a 1.95 ERA.

Froebe commits to Colorado State

Lincoln junior All-State basketball player Kloe Froebe has committed to sign with Colorado State.

Froebe led the Railsplitters to second place at the Class 3A State Tournament and went over 2,000 career points this past season.

While winning her second straight Pantagraph Player of the Year award, Froebe averaged 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.6 steals.

Froebe held scholarship offers from more than 20 Division I programs, including Illinois State and Illinois.

Prairie Central picks Goodwin

Veteran coach Mike Goodwin has been named the new head football coach at Prairie Central.

“Coach Goodwin brings experience and a solid knowledge of all aspects of the game,” said Hawks athletic director Austin Wenger. “We look forward to having him lead our program as we strive for continued success of Prairie Central football.”

Goodwin has been head coach at Camp Point Central (1996-98), Eureka (1999-2000), Clinton (2001-02), Olympia (2003-05), Decatur Eisenhower (2011-12), Port Byron Riverdale (2013-15) and Petersburg PORTA (2016).

“After we got done at Ridgeview, I didn’t know if I would ever be a head coach again. But I kind of got the itch,” Goodwin said. “(Former coach) Andrew (Quain) is a good friend of mine, and he called and asked if I was interested in doing this.

"I thought let’s give it a whirl. It’s a good program. Other than Eureka, this is the first place I’ve gone that hasn’t been on life support.”

Goodwin, who also has been an assistant at Normal Community, Normal West, Ridgeview-Lexington and the indoor Bloomington Extreme, takes over a Prairie Central program that advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals in 2022 and the second round in 2021.

“This is exciting. They are obviously on a solid foundation. A winning tradition carries over,” Goodwin said. “It looks like they’ve got a decent number of kids coming back. It will be hard to replace a good senior class, but we’ll have to keep working.”

Goodwin replaces Quain, who resigned for personal reasons.

Key softball matchup

In a contest matching two of the area’s top softball teams, Olympia defeated Normal West 8-1 in rural Stanford.

“We like to play the intercity schools and as many ranked opponents as we can because we want to play the best teams possible to get us ready for regionals,” Olympia coach Courtney Hoffman said. “They put the ball in play, and we get to play out a lot of different situations. We also face good pitching to help us prepare for post season.”

The Spartans improved to 17-3 while pitcher Danika Frazier bumped her record to 15-3. Frazier and Shelby Finchum hit home runs against West.

West sports a 16-7 record. Wildcats pitcher Rileigh Morlock is 9-1 with the lone loss coming to Olympia.

Fujimoto picks Kentucky

Normal Community swimmer Josh Fujimoto has signed with the University of Kentucky. Fujimoto finished seventh in the 500 freestyle at last season’s State Meet.

“Josh is an outstanding student-athlete,” Ironmen coach Heather Budak said. “Josh will have undoubted success as he moves to the next level of training and competition. I am so excited to see his improvements.”

Hornets rule own meet

The Eureka girls and boys both topped the field to win the team titles in their own Roger Washburn Meet.

The Hornets girls posted 117 points with El Paso-Gridley second and Olympia third.

Tremont’s Cambria Geyer was the individual star with wins in the 100, 200, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

Eureka individual firsts came from Meika Bender in the 1,600 and Laurel Munson in the long jump. Other winners included Anna Beiber of Olympia in the 800, EPG’s Aubrey Phillips in the high jump and Lizzie Uphoff in the pole vault and Tri-Valley triple jumper Laney Nelson.

The Eureka boys finished with 116 points. EPG was second and Olympia fourth.

Hornets claiming firsts were Charlie Bardwell (800), Lance Wiegand (high jump) and Carson Gold (triple jump). EPG’s Dean Witzig in the 3,200, pole vaulter Marcus Czapar and long jumper Dante Golden along with Keagan Uphoff of Olympia in the 110 and 300 hurdles also were winners.

U High girls 2nd

The University High girls 400 relay team of Anna Barr, Reese Mitchell, Lydia McIntyre and Jersey Jones set a meet record with a time of 49.19 during the Lady Sages Invitational at Monticello.

The Pioneers, who finished third in a meet won by Seneca, also enjoyed victories from Mitchell in the 100, Barr in the 100 hurdles and Emily Gross in the high jump.

Ridgeview claims crown

The Ridgeview boys team won the Falcon Invite championship at Gibson City with 157 points. PBL was second at 110 and host GCMS was third with 93.

The Mustangs won the 800 and 1,600 relays along with individual wins from Darius Yocum (110 and 300 hurdles), Micah Coffman (400) and Cale Hoffman (triple jump). GCMS’ Shawn Schlickman bested the field in the pole vault.

Carthage names Jones

Ridgeview graduate Megan Jones has been named head women’s basketball coach at Carthage.

Jones was previously head coach at Monmouth College.

