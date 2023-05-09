Bloomington High School has announced the hiring of Mike Donnelly as its new head girls basketball coach.

Donnelly spent the 2022-23 season as assistant BHS girls coach under head coach Austin Myers, who has resigned from the position.

“I am very pleased to add Coach Donnelly to our staff as the next head coach of our girls basketball program,” Purple Raiders athletic director Tony Bauman said.

“Not only does he have a wealth of knowledge about basketball that will be invaluable to our players, but I’m equally excited about the leadership and expertise he will bring to our players from his experiences working in youth advocacy.”

Donnelly also served as boys basketball coach at Bloomington Junior High from 2013-16 and has had three sons play basketball at BHS.

“His coaching style places the overall wellbeing of each player at the forefront of everything he does,” said Bauman. “I’m excited to watch our players and the program grow under his leadership.”

NCHS riding high for girls sectionals

Girls high school track sectionals begin Wednesday.

And Normal Community has already had a big season with wins in the Intercity and Big 12 Conference meets.

NCHS won the Big 12 event last week with 131 points. Champaign Central was second at 92, Normal West fifth at 54 and Bloomington sixth at 40.

Jazmin West (100 and 200) and Ali Ince (400 and 800) were double winners for the Iron. Ruth Oliveros-Gallardo topped the field in the shot put.

West’s Julie Beach won the 1,600 and 3,200, and Claudia Ifft of BHS was first in the pole vault.

NCHS, West and BHS will be part of the Class 3A BHS Sectional on Thursday with field events beginning at 2:30 p.m. and running events at 4.

Other area teams will be in sectional action at Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Farmington and El Paso-Gridley in 1A and Kankakee and Rantoul in 2A.

Eureka girls win HOIC meet

Eureka claimed the crown at the Heart of Illinois Conference Meet with 177 points. El Paso-Gridley was second at 145.

Laurel Munson helped the Hornets to the team title with wins in the 100, 200 and long jump. Eureka also had first-place finishers in Claire Albertson (800) and Meika Bender (3,200).

Other individual winners were EPG’s Caroline Wettstein (400), Nellie Melick (1,600), Keyli Cogdal (100 hurdles) and Aubrey Phillips (long jump).

Fieldcrest had three event champions in Macy Gochanour (300 hurdles), Carol Megow (shot put) and Pru Mangan (discus). Tri-Valley’s Laney Nelson was first in the triple jump.

Pontiac second at Illini Prairie

The Pontiac girls were second to team champion Tolono Unity at the Illini Prairie Conference Meet. Maria Long took first in the long jump and triple jump for the Indians.

Central Catholic was fourth as the top area team in the boys portion of the meet won by St. Joseph-Ogden.

TJ Larson was first in the 110 and 300 hurdles and Isaiah Whitaker took the pole vault for Central Catholic. Jeremy Melton of Pontiac won the high jump.

Streator sweeps

The Streator boys and girls both won at the Illinois Central Eight Meet.

Abby Pierce took the 100, 200, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles for the Bulldogs girls, while Sonia Proksa prevailed in the long jump.

The Streator boys were sparked by wins in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 by Kody Danko and in the 100 and 200 by Aneefy Ford.

Epic pitchers’ duel

Central Catholic’s Emily York and Heyworth’s Emma Slayback pitched so well in a nonconference softball game last week that neither won.

The game was called after 12 innings with a score of 0-0. York struck out 22 and walked two, while Slayback fanned 14 and issued one free pass.

“Actually, it was called mutually after the 12th because the regional seeds were already in and we were both worried about players getting injured,” Heyworth coach JJ Slayback said of himself and Central Catholic coach Jeff Schade.

Feit headed to Missouri

NCHS graduate Abby Feit, who scored 1,612 points and grabbed 898 rebounds over four seasons at Evansville, announced she will play a fifth season at Missouri.

Lavender moving up

EPG graduate Nathan Lavender has already been promoted a level as a pitcher in the New York Mets farm system.

Lavender posted a 1.74 ERA over 10⅓ innings with 19 strikeouts and just three walks at the Class AA level. His first Class AAA outing produced 1⅓ scoreless innings.

Lewis enters Hall

Former Normal West athletic director Stan Lewis has been inducted into the Illinois Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame.

Lewis served in athletic administration for 30 years at West and Champaign Centennial. He also has served as a head or assistant coach in football, baseball and soccer.

HOIC showcases

Eureka (baseball) and Tremont (softball) were the regular season champions in the Heart of Illinois.

The HOIC Showcase will be Friday and Saturday with baseball games at Illinois Wesleyan’s Horenberger Field and softball at Champion Fields in Normal.

The baseball schedule has Ridgeview facing Fisher at 4:15 p.m. and Lexington taking on Dee-Mack at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, it’s Fieldcrest-Heyworth at 10 a.m., EPG-LeRoy at 12:30 p.m., Tri-Valley-GCMS at 3 p.m. and Eureka-Tremont at 5:30 p.m.

In softball, three games will be held at both 10 a.m. and noon Saturday . Pairings will not be finalized until a Tuesday game is completed. Tremont is the top seed with Heyworth second and Tri-Valley third.

