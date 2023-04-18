STANFORD — From an early age, Olympia High School junior Danika Frazier gravitated toward the softball pitcher’s circle.

“I was a person my parents never had to beg me to go to lessons. I was going three times a week trying to get better,” Frazier said. “It was always something I wanted to do. I like the idea of being able to control the game.”

Frazier has been in near total control thus far this spring with a 9-2 record and microscopic 0.25 ERA for the Spartans.

The University of Illinois commit is striking out more than two batters per inning with 125 whiffs in 57 innings. She has tossed seven shutouts, three no-hitters and one perfect game.

“She has speed and movement. Once a batter can catch up to her timing, she will throw something off speed,” said Olympia coach Courtney Hoffman, whose team sports a 9-2 record.

“She has worked extremely hard on pitching and has the drive it takes to become better and better. She has always been good, but every year I have seen so much improvement. It's because she is driven and works so hard.”

Frazier will sign her letter of intent with Illinois in November.

“For me, it was the coaching staff. Coach Vann Stuedeman was really welcoming when I went on my visits,” Frazier said. “It’s a program that’s going to make me a better player and take me to the next level.”

Along with her 66 mph velocity, Frazier brings out a deadly change up when needed.

“I think that’s a big tool to have in your arsenal,” said Frazier. “There’s no other pitch like that. A change up is a very vital thing to have.”

The Fighting Illini also may want to take a look at Frazier in the batter’s box. She is hitting a gaudy .647 with three home runs and 28 RBIs.

Frazier receives plenty of offensive support from Shelby Finchum (.594, 23 RBIs) and Jordyn Turner (.484).

Slayback’s perfect outing

Heyworth’s Emma Slayback hurled a six-inning perfect game last week in an 11-0 win over Fieldcrest.

Committed to Spoon River College, Slayback struck out 12. The Hornets sport a 9-1 record.

Eberle achieves perfection

Normal Community junior Ethan Eberle authored a five-inning perfect game in the Ironmen’s 14-0 shutout of Peoria Richwoods.

“Everything was working for Ethan,” NCHS coach Ryan Short said. “He got ahead of hitters with his fastball and off speed. Ryan Theile called a great game and was solid behind the plate.”

Eberle, who is attracting recruiting interest from multiple Power Five conference schools including Louisville and Purdue, threw 77 percent of his 52 pitches for strikes and fanned 11.

Big day for Sapp

Peyton Sapp belted two home runs among his four hits and totaled seven RBIs in Fisher's 18-9 win over Heritage.

West Intercity champions

The Normal West girls soccer team earned the Intercity Tournament championship by going 4-0.

The Wildcats defeated Central Catholic 4-0, University High 1-0, Normal Community 2-1 and Bloomington 7-0.

BN lacrosse starts fast

The Bloomington-Normal lacrosse team has a 5-1 record after Saturday’s 7-6 win over Minooka.

Cort Welch, Alec Freeman and Andrew Bair scored two goals each for BN, which has players from Bloomington, Normal West and Normal Community and carries the unofficial nickname of the Purple Iron Cats.

Goalie Quinn Butler made 16 saves on 22 shots on goal.

Welch has 22 goals on the season. Freeman has contributed 16 goals and a team-leading seven assists.

Brady wins twice at BHS Invite

Central Catholic’s Nora Brady finished first in the 1,600 and 3,200 at the Bloomington Invitational.

West’s Alex Reinhart won the 800, Central Catholic’s Makayla Albrecht the high jump and BHS’ Makaya Phillips the long jump.

Peoria Richwoods was the team champion with 74 points. University High took second with 58 and BHS was fourth at 52.

Prairie Central winners

The Blue Ridge girls and the Ridgeview boys were champions at Saturday’s Prairie Central Invitational at Fairbury.

Ridgeview scored 161 points to outdistance the 110 of Central Catholic in second place. The Mustangs were led by Cale Hoffman, who won the 110 hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the triple jump.

Double winners were Alexavier Kaufman of Prairie Central in the 800 and 1,600 and Blue Ridge’s Matt Schumacher in the discus and shot put.

The Blue Ridge girls edged second-place Prairie Central 93-89 for the team crown.

Girls double winners were Cornerstone Christian’s Hayes Willard (800 and 1,600) and El Paso-Gridley’s Aubrey Phillips (100 and high jump).

Leonard picked

Former Normal Community softball standout Mack Leonard has been selected with the 18th overall pick in the Women's Professional Fastpitch Draft by the Texas Smoke.

Leonard started her college career at Illinois State before transferring to Florida State.

Photos: Normal West takes third place at Class 3A State Track and Field Meet 061921-blm-spt-3track 061921-blm-spt-1track 061921-blm-spt-2track 061921-blm-spt-4track 061921-blm-spt-5track 061921-blm-spt-7track 061921-blm-spt-6track 061921-blm-spt-8track 061921-blm-spt-9track 061921-blm-spt-10track 061921-blm-spt-11track