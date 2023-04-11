Mackenzie Brown wins the dual with Ali Ince and claims the @arcadia_invite meet record over 800m running 2:03.07.



Ince claims a PR and Illinois state record with 2:03.17 — RunnerSpace (@runnerspace) April 9, 2023

It appears Normal Community High School junior Ali Ince has made a successful transition from the basketball court to the track.

Competing at the Arcadia Invitational in Arcadia, California, last Saturday, Ince clocked a 2:03.17 in the 800-meter run to finish a close second to the 2:03.07 of Mackenzie Browne of Riverside, California.

To put those times in perspective, the Illinois High School Association lists the state record in the 800 at 2:07.05.

“I was very happy with it,” Ince said. “It was a little disappointing to lose right at the last second, but if it wasn’t for the competition I don’t think a PR (personal record) would have been possible.”

Ince is the two-time Class 3A state champion in the 800, winning in 2:07.06 in 2021 and 2:10.22 in 2022. She already owns the state record in the 1,600 with her 3A state meet-winning time of 4:40.85 in 2021.

Ince was a starter on the Iron’s 31-4 basketball team and an honorable mention choice on the Pantagraph's All-Area team. She credits her fast start to the track season to added training during basketball.

“It was getting up every day before school and working out and going to basketball practice after school,” said Ince. “The volume was a lot more this winter. I was consistently hitting 30 miles every week. Consistency is also a key to having early success.”

Ince, who also won the 3A 400 dash last spring, is undecided what events she will participate in during next month’s state meet series. She will run the 800 and a relay and choose two more events from the 400, the 1,600 and a second relay.

Iron team success

With Ince in California, the NCHS girls track and field squad still won the championship at the Metamora Invitational with 116 points fueled by claiming first in all four relays.

Iron sprinter Jazmin West bested the competition in the 100 (12.64) and the 200 (26.28). Ruth Olivares-Gallardo won the shot put with a throw of 11.57 meters, and Kendall Luke went 5.13 meters to take first in the long jump.

NCHS’ 400 relay unit of West, Jahariah Williams, Alena Smith and Isis Willingham won in 51.66, while the 800 relay foursome of Luke, West, Jordyne Hall and Smith topped the field in 1:49.52.

The Iron 1,600 relay group of Abigail Ziemer, Lily Cavanaugh, Anna Dunne and Queen-Patricia Lubala ran a 4:14.56, and the 3,200 relay unit of Dunne, Ziemer, Megan Metz and Cavanaugh won in 9:53.25.

The other area girls winner was Olympia’s Melissa Bieber (50.39 in the 300 hurdles).

NCHS boys also prevail

The Ironmen boys team made it a Metamora Invitational sweep by finishing first with 104 points.

NCHS’ Zion Russell was first in the long jump (6.14 meters) and the triple jump (12.36). Teammate Alex Sohn ruled the shot put at 18.32 meters.

Eureka’s Charlie Bardwell was the 800 champion in 1:59.0. The Hornets’ 1,600 relay of Carson Lehman, Rylan Bachman, Jake Morin and Bardwell won in 3:32.92. The 3,200 relay also went to Eureka as Lehman, Brady Monk, Gabriel Gerber and Bardwell were times in 8:11.78.

Heyworth eyes Mosley

Former Bloomington head coach Micheal Mosley will be recommended to the Heyworth school board on Monday to become the next Hornets' boys head basketball coach.

Mosley was the head coach at BHS from 2012-19 and an assistant at Central Catholic in 2008-09.

Mosley led the Purple Raiders to third place in the Class 3A State Tournament in 2017.

"I feel the passion within the community for us to incorporate an enthusiastic brand of basketball," Mosley said. "I'm really excited about meeting our guys. I haven't gotten a chance to meet them yet in person.

"They are the ones that make this program, and we are going to build a lot of energy together through basketball."

Heyworth athletic director Nate Albaugh is happy to add Mosley to his staff.

"I'm excited to get Coach Mosley working with our basketball program," Albaugh said. "Throughout the interview process I was impressed with the humility in such an accomplished leader."

BHS throwing strikes

While the number of prep baseball pitchers reaching 90 mph continues to grow, Bloomington has none. But the Purple Raiders own a 10-3 record largely because of the control of hurlers Brady Alexander and Tyler Dowling.

Alexander has 18 strikeouts to just one walk, while Dowling is at 17 whiffs and five bases on balls.

“Neither one of those guys are overpowering. But we’re preaching throwing strikes and not walking hitters and let the defense work,” BHS coach Steve Clapp said. “Those guys are both doing a great job of that.”

The Raiders continue to rely on the potent bat of Missouri recruit Adison Worthman. The center fielder is batting .457 with five home runs.

“He’s been really patient at the plate,” said Clapp. “When he does draw a walk or not hit an extra base hit, he’s doing a great job of stealing bases and scoring runs.”

Also sparking the BHS offense have been Miguel Espindola (.400) and Parkland recruit John Shuey (.350).

LeRoy softball 12-2

The LeRoy softball team is off to a 12-2 start behind the pitching of Lilly Long and Haley Cox.

Long sports a 7-1 record and has 62 strikeouts in 41 innings. Cox is 4-1 with 37 strikeouts in 31 innings.

The Panthers’ top offensive weapons have been center fielder Emily Mennenga with 27 hits and 29 runs, shortstop Morgan Fleming with 26 hits and 17 RBIs, first baseman Natalie Loy with 23 RBIs and catcher Laila Carr with 17 RBIs.

“The team this year has competed really well. They have high expectations and they’ve done a really good job at showing up every day to get better and improve,” LeRoy coach Doug Hageman said.

“We’ve had a good start, but we are much more interested in a great finish. The HOIC (Heart of Illinois Conference) is incredibly challenging and we know every night is going to be a tough game.”

Moore picks Butler

Former BHS basketball standout Landon Moore has announced he is transferring to Butler.

Moore was a Northeast Conference all-freshman team selection last season at Saint Francis where he averaged 13.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Red Flash. Saint Francis is located in Loretto, Pennsylvania.

Eureka to honor umpire

Eureka will honor umpire Bob Facker before its Monday home baseball game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

Facker is working his 50th and final year as an umpire. The ceremony will take place at 4:45 p.m. with first pitch at 5.

PHOTOS: Former Bloomington coach Micheal Mosley